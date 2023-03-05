ADVERTISEMENT

‘Goa govt daydreaming’: Congress on target of 100% renewable energy usage by 2050

March 05, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Panaji

While addressing the CII conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on March 3 said that Goa aims to ensure 100% renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050

PTI

Goa Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao. Photo: Twitter/@Yurialemao9

The Opposition Congress in Goa on March 5 mocked the State Government’s target of achieving 100% renewable energy usage by 2050, saying the dismal past record shows that it is daydreaming.

While addressing the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on March 3 said that Goa aims to ensure 100% renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, in a statement, termed the Chief Minister’s announcement as “daydreaming.” “With a dismal past record, better not speak about achieving 100% renewable energy target with 15,000 jobs by 2050. The failed BJP government is daydreaming, when Goans are facing nightmares of frequent power cuts and proposed hike in power tariffs,” Mr. Alemao said.

Citing a reply to a question tabled in the state Legislative Assembly, the Congress leader said, “The reply revealed that Goa generated only 33.344 MW of solar energy till November 30, 2022 against the target of 358 MW set to achieve national cumulative target of 175 GW.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister has set a new target of 150 MW in the next two years with 500 jobs, which is completely unrealistic, he said. Yuri Alemao further alleged that the State Government had deliberately opted for a “go slow” approach on solar and renewable energy to facilitate the destructive Tamnar project.

“If the government invests even half the money on renewable energy generation in Goa, it will meet the power needs of the entire state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US