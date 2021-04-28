Goa: COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals to be covered under govt insurance scheme

Up to 70 to 80% expenditure of a COVID-19 patient at private hospitals will be covered under the scheme, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said

The Goa government on April 28 announced that COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals will be covered under its flagship medical insurance scheme.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals will be covered under the ‘Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana’ (DDSSY).

Up to 70 to 80% expenditure of a COVID-19 patient at private hospitals will be covered under the scheme, he said, adding that a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The State government recently capped the cost of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals to ₹8,000 per day for general ward and 19,200 per day for ICU facilities with ventilators.

Goa on April 27 recorded 2,110 COVID-19 cases and 31 casualties that raised its tally to 81,908 and toll to 1,086.

The coastal State currently has 16,591 active cases.