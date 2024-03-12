GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goa CM Sawant thanks PM Modi for CAA implementation

‘It is a remarkable day in the history of Bharat, as the Citizenship Amendment Act rules are notified!’ Mr. Sawant said.

March 12, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawan. File photo

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawan. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for notifying rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and accelerating the pathway for citizenship rights.

The Centre on Monday, March 11, 2024, announced the implementation of the CAA 2019, a move coming four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament and paving the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With this, the government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the three countries.

In a post on X on Monday, CM Sawant hailed the Centre's move.

"It is a remarkable day in the history of Bharat, as the Citizenship Amendment Act rules are notified!" he said.

"I thank and congratulate Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for notification of CAA rules, accelerating pathway to get citizenship rights to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan," he added.

