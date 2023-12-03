HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goa BJP celebrates as party leads in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Goa BJP workers on Sunday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as the party was leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to the latest figures of vote counting

December 03, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - PANAJI

PTI
BJP workers and leaders celebrating the election results across Indian states [File]

BJP workers and leaders celebrating the election results across Indian states [File] | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Goa BJP workers on Sunday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as the party was leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to the latest figures of vote counting in these states.

Also Read:Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other state BJP leaders said this was a reflection of people reposing faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ
Assembly elections results 2023 | People have endorsed PM Modi’s leadership, rejected Congress’ false promises: BJP

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh while the Congress was poised to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

The Goa BJP leaders were part of the campaign in these states.

As the BJP forged ahead of the Congress in three of these four states, BJP workers started gathering at the Goa party headquarters in Panaji.

Some of the workers burst firecrackers on a road in the heart of the city, where the party headquarters is located, and distributed sweets to each other.

CM Sawant in a post on X said, “Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, Modiji ke sath.”

Tanavade said this is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and indicates that people have reposed faith in his leadership.

This also means the BJP will get more seats in the Lok Sabha elections due next year, he claimed.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in a post on X said, "Feeling overwhelmed by the unfolding trends of the Assembly Election Results 2023, the BJP is poised to form its government with a decisive majority in three states."

“Witnessing this success fills me with immense pride, as it underscores the unwavering trust for my idol and Vishwaguru, Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” he said.

Rane said Modi's transformative leadership has not only led to a comprehensive development of states, but also extended to every corner of the nation.

“I wish that people's faith and blessings towards him endure steadfastly and the realization of the collective dream encapsulated in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

regional elections / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.