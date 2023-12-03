December 03, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - PANAJI

Goa BJP workers on Sunday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as the party was leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to the latest figures of vote counting in these states.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other state BJP leaders said this was a reflection of people reposing faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh while the Congress was poised to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

The Goa BJP leaders were part of the campaign in these states.

As the BJP forged ahead of the Congress in three of these four states, BJP workers started gathering at the Goa party headquarters in Panaji.

Some of the workers burst firecrackers on a road in the heart of the city, where the party headquarters is located, and distributed sweets to each other.

CM Sawant in a post on X said, “Sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, Modiji ke sath.”

Tanavade said this is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and indicates that people have reposed faith in his leadership.

This also means the BJP will get more seats in the Lok Sabha elections due next year, he claimed.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in a post on X said, "Feeling overwhelmed by the unfolding trends of the Assembly Election Results 2023, the BJP is poised to form its government with a decisive majority in three states."

“Witnessing this success fills me with immense pride, as it underscores the unwavering trust for my idol and Vishwaguru, Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” he said.

Rane said Modi's transformative leadership has not only led to a comprehensive development of states, but also extended to every corner of the nation.

“I wish that people's faith and blessings towards him endure steadfastly and the realization of the collective dream encapsulated in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.