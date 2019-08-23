Go for bilateral solution, says U.K.

The United Kingdom on Friday supported a bilaterally reached solution for the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

A statement from the British High Commission stated that London expected restraint to resolve the current situation in the Valley. The statement said that London did not campaign for the closed session of the UN Security Council of August 16.

Long-held position

“The U.K. did not call for this session or support a formal [Security] Council statement, and we have long-standing positions that this dispute should be resolved bilaterally between the countries concerned. Neither do we seek to mediate,” said a spokesperson of the British High Commission.

The statement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his counterpart, Boris Johnson, who regretted that an anti-India protest was organised in London on August 15 by a large crowd outside the Indian High Commission.

“We continue to call for restraint and action to address current concerns, and welcome efforts to do so as soon as possible,” the statement said.