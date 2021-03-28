GNCTD Amendment Bill is ‘murder of democracy’: Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot.

JAIPUR

28 March 2021 00:39 IST

Rajasthan CM also demands withdrawal of electoral bonds

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday described the GNCTD Amendment Bill passed by the Narendra Modi government to curtail the Delhi government’s rights as “murder of democracy”.

In a tweet, he said abolishing the power of an elected government was against the spirit of democracy and added that the apex court had earlier ruled that the elected government was the real head of Delhi.

“The Modi government wants to run the country in a fascist manner. Electoral malpractices, horse-trading of elected MLAs, and when failing in both, it resorts to passing such a dictatorial Bill on the strength of its majority in the Parliament. This is how the Modi government rules,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Advertising

Advertising

He also demanded an immediate withdrawal of the electoral bonds which, he said, were promoting black money and were brought in by the Centre despite objections by the Election Commission, the Reserve Bank of India and the Opposition parties.

Mr. Gehlot said the BJP had got 95% share of the electoral bonds in 2017-18 and the RBI Governor had stated that these bonds could lead to money laundering. “The EC filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in 2019 stating that the electoral bonds would end the transparency of donations received by political parties.”

While stating that the EC had softened its stand now, Mr. Gehlot affirmed that simply withdrawing the electoral bonds would not serve the purpose. He said the Supreme Court should take the petition to its logical conclusion to ensure transparency in political funding. “Mr. Modi had promised to put the black money to an end. He could neither bring back the black money from abroad nor the demonetisation could reduce it,” Mr. Gehlot said.