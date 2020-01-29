Global south will continue to be a priority, says new Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Senior diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla took charge as the new Foreign Secretary on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, Mr. Shringla praised his predecessors and expressed commitment to India’s many international partners to advance economic and developmental ties.

“Sharing the Indian developmental experience with countries of the global south, especially with our friends in Africa and Latin America, will continue to be a priority. I look forward to opening new missions and the inauguration of new initiatives,” said Mr. Shringla highlighting India’s plans to further deepen diplomatic ties with the developing world.

The new Foreign Secretary said that the Indian Foreign Service aimed to work for the people of India, whether at home and abroad. “Enhancing the security and prosperity of India through external ties and the well-being of all Indians, wherever they may be is our mission statement,” said Mr. Shringla, who served as the Indian envoy to the United States in his last assignment.

Among his other accomplishments, Mr. Shringla has worked as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh and was responsible for the ground work for the India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement 2015, one of the major international agreements that India concluded in the neighbourhood.

Mr. Shringla, who joined India’s diplomatic service 36-years ago, recounted that his career began during the Cold War and his concerns as the Foreign Secretary would include global warming, saying “Several other recent opportunities and challenges related to the cyber domain and emerging technologies will also receive our attention.”