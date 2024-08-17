Global South Summit 2024: Terrorism, extremism, separatism remain serious threats for our societies, says PM Modi

The third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit —an event underpinned by India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and hosted by India, began on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

During his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that the Voice of the Global South Summit has become a platform to discuss issues related to development.

Sharing my opening remarks at the Voice of Global South Summit. https://t.co/NZgAbuR7ym — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2024

The summit is an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier this week.

PM Modi flagged concerns over the consequences of global uncertainties on developing countries, especially in areas of food and energy securities.

India hosted the summit in a virtual format.

“Today we are meeting at a time when there is an atmosphere of uncertainty all around. The world has not yet completely come out of the impact of COVID. On the other hand, the situation of war has created challenges for our development journey,” PM Modi said.

“We are not only facing the challenges of climate change, but now there are also concerns about health security, food security, and energy security,” he said.

PM Modi noted that terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to societies in the Global South and added that the strength lies in unity, which will help the Global South countries move towards new direction.

“Technology divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging,” PM Modi said.

“Institutions formed in the previous century to deal with global governance were unable to confront the challenges of the current century,” he noted.

PM Modi expressed his willingness to commit to sharing India’s expertise and experiences with the Global South.

Speaking on the G20 PM Modi said, “India took forward the G20 with a development-oriented approach. Under our leadership of the G20, India made an agenda based on expectations, aspirations and priorities of the Global South”.

“At the summit, the countries of the Global South would continue deliberations on challenges, priorities, and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the developmental domain,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement on Wednesday (August 14, 2024).