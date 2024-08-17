GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Global South facing challenges of food, energy security: PM Modi

In his opening remarks at the third Voice of Global South Summit in the virtual format, Mr. Modi also referred to challenges of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

Published - August 17, 2024 11:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday (August 17, 2024).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday (August 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 17, 2024) flagged concerns over the consequences of global uncertainties on developing countries, especially in areas of food and energy securities.

In his opening remarks at the third Voice of Global South Summit, Mr. Modi also assured the participating countries of India's unwavering commitment to extend full support to them in various key areas, including in the domain of digital public infrastructure.

India hosted the summit in a virtual format.

"Today we are meeting at a time when there is an atmosphere of uncertainty all around. The world has not yet completely come out of the impact of Covid. On the other hand, the situation of war has created challenges for our development journey," Mr. Modi said.

"We are not only facing the challenges of climate change, but now there are also concerns about health security, food security, and energy security," he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to challenges of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

"Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to our societies," he said.

"Technology divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging," Modi said.

He said, "The global governance and financial institutions created in the last century have been unable to meet the challenges of this century.

Mr. Modi said the Voice of Global South Summit has become a platform to discuss issues relating to development.

During India's leadership of G20, it made the agenda of the grouping based on expectations, aspirations and priorities of the Global South, the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi also said that India took forward G20 in a development-oriented approach.

The strength of the Global South lies in its unity, Mr. Modi said, adding, "On the strength of this unity we will move towards a new direction".

"Voice of Global South Summit is a platform where we are giving voice to the needs and aspirations of those who have been unheard till now," the Prime Minister added.

