Global power shifts lead to security challenges: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI

29 August 2021 17:18 IST

Changing equations in Afghanistan are an example, says Defence Minister

Alignment and re-alignment of global powers have added to the already changing security challenges and the changing equations in Afghanistan are a recent and important example of this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday while stating that the Quadrilateral grouping has been constituted keeping these things in mind.

“Today the enemy no longer needs to enter the border. He can also target our security apparatus from outside the border. Alignment and re-alignment of global powers have added to the already changing security challenges,” Mr. Singh told officers at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

“The changing equations in Afghanistan are a recent and important example of this. These circumstances have forced every country to think on its strategy today. Quad has been constituted keeping these things in mind.”

Stating that despite the challenges on India’s border, the common man is confident that there will be no compromise on national security, Mr. Singh said this belief gradually became stronger that India would not only end terror on its own land, but would not hesitate to hit adversary on its soil if needed.

Referring to the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Eastern Ladakh, Mr. Singh said a unilateral attempt was made last year to change the status quo in the northern sector too. “Here too we have faced our adversary with a new dynamism away from our past response.”

Proxy war

Without mentioning Pakistan, Mr. Singh said one of our neighbouring countries started resorting to proxy war. Terrorism became an integral part of its state policy and it started taking full recourse to it targeting India by giving arms, money and training to terrorists. This was a major change in the paradigm of challenges facing our country and major changes have been made to our security policies to reflect the changes, he said. “Under a new dynamic, we have made our attitude against terrorism pro-active.”

Mr. Singh also talked of the major reforms being undertaken and said the Defence Ministry is actively considering creation of integrated Theatre Commands, formation of “Integrated battle groups (IBGs) for unified war fighting and Tour of Duty” initiative for recruitment.