Global investors summit to be held in Srinagar from October 12

Jammu and Kashmir administration will host a three-day global investors summit from October 12 in Srinagar.

The summit will provide J&K an opportunity to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential, Principal Secretary Industries Naveen Choudhary told reporters in Jammu.

It will also provide an opportunity to allay fears and apprehensions in the minds of outside trade and business community, he added.

Nov 22, 2019

