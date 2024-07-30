ADVERTISEMENT

Global investors looking at India, don’t miss this ‘golden chance’: PM Modi at CII post-Budget conference

Updated - July 30, 2024 02:19 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 01:31 pm IST

India is growing at 8% and the day is not far when the country will become the third largest economy globally from the current fifth position, PM Modi said

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during CII post budget conference, in New Delhi on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 addressed a post-Budget session hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi said investors from across the world are keenly looking at India and the domestic industry must rise and seize this ‘golden chance’ to play its role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In charts: Key takeaways from Union Budget 2024-25

Addressing the conference titled ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’, he said, the Modi government does not lack political will and will take all decisions keeping in mind ‘nation first approach’.

ADVERTISEMENT

India is growing at 8% and the day is not far when the country will become the third largest economy globally from the current fifth position, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The prime minister exuded confidence that this feat of becoming the third largest economy will be achieved in his ongoing third term.

Budget 2024-25: A look at the sector-wise allocations in ten charts

He also recalled various measures announced in the Budget, especially for promoting the MSME sector which creates crores of jobs.

“Today, the whole world is looking at India and you. The policies of the government and commitment and investment are becoming foundation of global development. Investors across the world are keen to come to India. World leaders are filled with positivity for India. This is the golden chance for the Indian industry and we should not lose this opportunity,” Mr. Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US