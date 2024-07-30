GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Global investors looking at India, don’t miss this ‘golden chance’: PM Modi at CII post-Budget conference

India is growing at 8% and the day is not far when the country will become the third largest economy globally from the current fifth position, PM Modi said

Published - July 30, 2024 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during CII post budget conference, in New Delhi on July 30, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during CII post budget conference, in New Delhi on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 addressed a post-Budget session hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Mr. Modi said investors from across the world are keenly looking at India and the domestic industry must rise and seize this ‘golden chance’ to play its role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the conference titled ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’, he said, the Modi government does not lack political will and will take all decisions keeping in mind ‘nation first approach’.

India is growing at 8% and the day is not far when the country will become the third largest economy globally from the current fifth position, he said.

The prime minister exuded confidence that this feat of becoming the third largest economy will be achieved in his ongoing third term.

He also recalled various measures announced in the Budget, especially for promoting the MSME sector which creates crores of jobs.

“Today, the whole world is looking at India and you. The policies of the government and commitment and investment are becoming foundation of global development. Investors across the world are keen to come to India. World leaders are filled with positivity for India. This is the golden chance for the Indian industry and we should not lose this opportunity,” Mr. Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

