Global headlines while diluting local laws: Jairam Ramesh

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Glasgow, former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Monday said Mr Modi makes global headlines while diluting environment and forest laws at home.

“The PM is expected to announce in Glasgow that India will more than double its renewable energy capacity by 2030. Dramatic cut in costs make this inevitable. But what will be forgotten is that his Government is diluting environment and forest laws in India,"the former enironment minister tweeted,adding,” Global headlines, local headaches”.

Mr Modi arrived in Glasgow on Sunday to attend the opening ceremony of the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and will be addressing the plenary session on Monday.