Global athletes will attend upcoming Kashmir marathon: L-G Manoj Sinha

To scale-up the booming tourism sector further in Kashmir, the J&K Lieutenant-Governor’s administration on July 24 announced the hosting of a marathon for foreign and domestic athletes in Srinagar on October 20.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha released the logo and website of the marathon at the Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. He said the marathon was aimed at multiplying tourism potential in Kashmir. The Kashmir marathon will have two events — a 42 km full marathon, and a 21 km half marathon.

“Foreign and domestic athletes will participate in the event. There can be no better weather and atmosphere for a marathon than Kashmir. The event will open fresh livelihood opportunities for youth,” Mr. Sinha said.

This is the fourth mega event this year aimed at boosting tourism in J&K. Earlier, the L-G administration organised F4 car racing in Srinagar, the Sunburn Music Festival in Jammu, and the J&K Tourism Development Conclave in Srinagar.

“We aspire to make this event (the marathon) a beacon of peace and harmony. I am confident the Kashmir marathon will place J&K firmly on the global running map and it will enhance global recognition of the Union Territory, highlighting our potential as a premier tourist destination,” Mr. Sinha said.

“We expect global participants. Kashmir will host the grand event in October this year. The participants will become the brand ambassadors of the Valley’s beauty and tourism potential,” Mr. Sinha said.

The proposed route for the marathon will take runners through some of the most picturesque landscapes in the Valley featuring chinar trees, the Mughal gardens, and the serene Dal lake, officials said.

Terming the upcoming event as “historic”, Mr. Sinha said the arrangements would be finalised in the next two months. “This event will send a message of peace across the globe,” he added.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the administration has successfully organised events to highlight the tourism potential of Kashmir in a bid to shun its image as a conflict zone. The government has hosted the G-20 Tourism Summit, golf tournaments, and international conferences already.

“Those associated with trade and tourism will have an opportunity to present our unique culture and warm hospitality to the participants from India and abroad during the event,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said such events were organised to showcase J&K’s potential internationally, promote eco-friendly tourism, and encourage health and wellness.

The government’s tourism policy is already paying dividends. Over one crore tourists visited J&K till June this year, official figures show.

“Several measures have been taken that led to significant improvement in J&K’s tourism, including the tourism policy 2020, and the status of industry,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in Parliament.

