Glitzy ball in Delhi in support for UNICEF

November 01, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The city was witness to a glamorous and glitzy charity ball last Friday to raise funds in support of UNICEF. The evening saw philanthropists, artists, fashion designers and activists in attendance.

Hosted by art, design and fashion patron and philanthropist, Shalini Passi, the debut event known as MASH Ball was held at the city’s Taj Mahal hotel and is likely to become an annual feature which may even travel around the country to cities such as Jaipur.

Hundred percent of the proceeds from the event, collected in the form of sponsorship and bids, will go to UNICEF for its art-based therapy programme for children as well as Early Childhood Development programme.

“This initiative is close to my heart and I wholeheartedly support it and am raising funds for the same. While art can be an enigmatic, fun, and an aesthetic experience, I strongly believe that it can also be a way to learn and heal,” says Ms. Passi. She added, “girls and boys practicing art across the country will be the icons and role models of tomorrow. Many others may not pursue art as their career, but the lessons they learn through art will make them confident, competent, empowered individuals who will make their mark in various walks of life.”

She estimates the proceeds from the event to be nearly rupees 1 crore.

The event saw some big names from the art circle such as Subodh Gupta and Bharti Kher and those from among well-known fashion designers included Varun Bahl, Raghavendra Rathore and Neeta Lulla. It was also attended by the cast of the Netflix series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”, who included Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari.

