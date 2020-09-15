National

Glitches during NLAT re-test too

Complaints of technical glitches marred the re-test of National Law Aptitude Test (NALT) 2020 on Monday with some candidates complaining that they were unable to login for the second consecutive time.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) conducted a re-test following complaints by many candidates about technical glitches during the exam held on Saturday. The announcement of the re-test was made late Sunday night.

NLSIU did not specify how many students appeared for the re-test, but said in a release that nearly 80% of the candidates appeared for it.

