GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Glitch in signalling system hits Mumbai local train services on main line

Signalling system glitch near Vikhroli station causes delays and overcrowding on Mumbai suburban trains during rush hours

Updated - June 13, 2024 11:10 am IST

Published - June 13, 2024 10:47 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation purpose only. File

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A glitch in the signalling system near Vikhroli station affected the suburban train services on the main line of the Mumbai suburban network on June 13 morning, causing overcrowding at several stations and hardships to commuters during the rush hours.

Railway officials said the technical fault occurred in the signalling system on the UP (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) fast line around 7 a.m., due to which some local trains were held up for about an hour.

“Due to some technical faults at UP through line near Vikhroli station local trains are held up hence some locals are running behind schedule time,” Rajneesh Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway’s Mumbai division wrote of X.

Later on, he added that the technical glitch was rectified at 8.05 a.m.

Commuters said the suburban services were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes and led to overcrowding on trains and stations during the rush hours.

As the CSMT-bound fast trains were held up one after the other for a long time, several commuters were seen jumping on the tracks and walking to the next station to reach the office using an alternative mode of transport.

The disruption of suburban services left commuters fuming.

“Central Railway trains are always punctual — if you consider being at least 20 minutes late every day as on time. And don’t expect any announcements about platform changes or cancellations; they like to keep things exciting!” Mandar Abhyankar, a commuter, wrote on Facebook.

The Central Railway operates over 1,800 suburban services on its suburban network spread across Raigad and Thane districts outside Mumbai every day. More than 30 lakh commuters travel on its suburban network.

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.