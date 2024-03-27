Given political will, aerospace power can be effectively used beyond enemy lines: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari

March 27, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari on March 27 said that "Balakot-like operations" have shown that given political will, aerospace power can be effectively used beyond enemy lines.

In his address at a seminar on "Aerospace Power in Future Conflicts", he also said that as nations increasingly rely on space-based assets for building strategic advantage, "militarisation and weaponisation of space has become an inevitable reality".

"Through the annals of human history, the skies have often been regarded as realms of wonder and exploration, where dreams take flight and boundaries dissolve into the vast blue expanse," he said.

“Yet, beneath this calmness lies a domain “fraught with competition where contest for aerial superiority” has shaped the destiny of many nations and decided the outcome of many wars,” the chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.