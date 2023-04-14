Give us 35 plus Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in 2024; TMC won't complete term, says Amit shah

April 14, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Suri (WB)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 14, 2023 sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal by setting a target of 35 seats in the upcoming general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 18 of the 42 Lok Saha seats in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Home Minister nudged the West Bengal BJP to almost double its tally.

Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government, the BJP leader raised the issue of corruption in the recruitment scam as well as violence during Ram Navami processions in the State. “Give Modi ji ( Narendra Modi) 35 seats from the State and nobody will dare to attack the processions of Ram Navami,” the Home Minister said, addressing a public meeting at Suri in Birbhum district. While allegations of inciting violence during Ram Navami were made at a section of BJP leaders, the Home Minister blamed the “ appeasement politics” of the State’s ruling party for communal flare-ups at Rishra in Hooghly and Shibpur in Howrah.

Mr. Shah’s two-day visit to the State comes after 11 months and just ahead of panchayat elections in the State. The BJP leader urged people to vote for the BJP to put an end to “violence, infiltration, cow smuggling and corruption” in West Bengal. Citing the instance of the neighbouring State of Assam where the BJP is in power, the Home Minister claimed that infiltration and cow smuggling have stopped in the State. “Give the BJP 35 seats in 2024 and the government of Mamata Ji ( Banerjee) will collapse before 2025,” he said. The Trinamool Congress had defeated the BJP in the 2021 Assembly polls winning 213 of 294 Assembly seats and the next Assembly polls in the State is scheduled in 2026.

Mr. Shah in his speech not only targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but also her nephew and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. In his 20-minute speech he used the phrase “Didi aur Bhatija (aunt and her nephew)” a number of times and alleged that Ms. Banerjee’s only intention was to appoint her nephew as the Chief Minister. “The Chief Minister might dream that her nephew will be the Chief Minister. Today I want to assure the people that the next Chief Minister of the State will be from the BJP,” he said.

The Home Minister made references to the recruitment scam and the crores of cash seized from houses of associates of Trinamool leaders. “However much Mamata ji and her nephew tries, the fight against corruption will continue,” he added. The public meeting at Birbhum by the BJP top leadership is being held at a time when Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal is behind in Delhi for his alleged role in the cross-border cattle smuggling scam. “Those who are arrested by the Government of India in cattle smuggling are still the district president of the party (Trinamool),” the Home Minister said, pointing at Anubrata Mondal.

The Home Minister also touched upon the ongoing investigation in the seizure of a huge cache of explosives including 80,000 detonators and 27,000 kgs of ammonium nitrate from Birbhum and said that had it not been for the NIA ( National Investigation Agency) the explosives would never have been recovered. While the NIA is investigating the case and has recently arrested two accused in the case, the seizure of explosives was, however, made by the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police in june 2022.

The Trinamool Congress reacted by calling Mr. Shah a “seasonal bird”. “A seasonal bird is here in Bengal but no one wants to see it! Mr @AmitShah , GO BACK TO DELHI and DO YOUR JOB. Clearly, no one in Bengal is interested in your trash-talk, your lies, your hate-laden agenda. Go spew venom elsewhere!,” the party tweeted from its official handle. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Home Minister is taking about nepotism with “Adhikari Pvt Ltd” on stage. Mr. Ghosh was targetting Suvendu Adhikari, whose father Sisir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu Adhikari are both MPs representing the Trinamool Congress. In an attempt to counter the Home Minister, the Trinamool Congress will hold a public meeting at the same venue in Birbhum on Sunday.