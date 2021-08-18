National

‘Give refugee status to fleeing Afghan nationals, irrespective of religion’

Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord refugee status to all Afghan nationals fleeing that country after the Taliban took control, irrespective of their religion.

“Our first priority should be to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens currently residing in Afghanistan,” Mr. Viswam wrote, adding, “In light of India’s international position and role in South Asia, it is imperative that we allow refugees regardless of their religion. I request the Centre to extend refugee status to all Afghan citizens who wish to relocate to India in view of the resurgence of Taliban.”

The CPI leader said all humanitarian assistance should be provided to citizens and students who are already living in India.

“I also urge the government to provide visa extension to all Afghans currently residing in India. I would particularly like to stress this point for all Afghan students currently studying in various Indian institutions. These students are in a vulnerable and helpless situation, and we must offer a safe haven to them,” Mr. Viswam added.


