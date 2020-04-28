Give PPE to medical teams working in non-pandemic areas too: SC

Taking serious note that infection from asymptomatic patients is on the rise, the Supreme Court has ordered the government to examine and make necessary arrangements to provide protective medical gear to medical staffers working in “non-covid treatment areas”.

“We direct the Union of India to examine this issue and make necessary suggestions in the ‘Rational Use of Personal Protective Equipment’ guidelines so that PPEs are provided to all health officials, as stated above, who are working in non-covid treatment areas,” said a three-judge Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana.

The case was heard on Monday but the order was published on April 28.

The court found substance in a plea made by a doctor, Jerryl Banait, that health workers, from doctors to nurses to ward boys to paramedical staff, in non-covid zones should also be protected.

The petition said the issue was of utmost urgency as infection from asymptomatic patients was on the high across the country.

Earlier, on April 8, acting on a petition filed by the same petitioner, the apex court had asked the government to ensure that medical staff attending the COVID-19 patients should be provided the World Health Organization-graded protective gear, including hazmat suits, PPE, starch apparels, medical masks, goggles, face shield, respirators and head covers, etc.