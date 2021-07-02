Give people loans to buy fuel and LPG cylinders, Congress mocks govt.

New Delhi:

02 July 2021 02:22 IST

The Congress on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government over a further hike in the retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by saying the government should offer loans to people to buy LPG cylinders.

On July 1, oil marketing companies increased the cost per LPG cylinder for domestic use by ₹25.50 — the 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost ₹834.50 in Delhi.

Former finance minister P. Chidamabaram tweeted: “Mr Modi’s government and LPG prices in 2020 to 2021: Nov 30, 2020: ₹594; Dec 1, 2020: ₹644; Jan 1, 2021: ₹694; Feb 4, 2021: ₹719; Feb 15, 2021: ₹769; Mar 1, 2021: ₹819; July 1, 2021: ₹834. Modi hai, mumkin hai!”

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi posted an animated graph that showed how the retail price of LPG cylinders had gone up from around ₹400 in August 2016 to more than ₹800 in July 2021. The only thing that had gone down in value was jumla (empty rhetoric), Mr. Gandhi added.

“Since loan fair is the only way she knows to control the economy, we strongly urge the Finance Minister [Nirmala Sitharaman] get some special loans disbursed for people to buy petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters at a press conference at the party headquarters.