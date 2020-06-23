Give details of COVID-19 ‘medicine’, stop advertising it: AYUSH to Patanjali Ayurved

The AYUSH Ministry on June 23 asked yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to provide at the earliest the composition and other details of the medicine it claimed is for the treatment of COVID-19, and ordered the firm to stop advertising the product until the “issue” is examined.
Also read: Coronavirus | Drug launched for moderate COVID-19 cases
Patanjali Ayurved has launched the ‘Coronil’ and ‘ Swasari’ medicine with the claim that it has discovered a cure for COVID-19.
However, the Ministry said the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it.
Patanjali has also been asked for details of the sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, the Ministry said.
Also read: Glenmark’s antiviral drug Fabiflu to be used for patients with mild and moderate symptoms
The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central government in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry said in its statement.
The firm claimed its medicine has shown 100% favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on life support systems.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath