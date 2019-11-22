Give boost to awareness on malnutrition, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday asked Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to prepare a diet chart for pregnant women and provide it to all Lok Sabha members for circulation in their respective constituencies.

“We should make a collective effort to end malnutrition in the country. If we can create a mass movement to end malnutrition in the country... I hope it will be eradicated by the last session of this [17th] Lok Sabha,” Mr. Birla said, when questions relating to malnutrition were taken up during Question Hour.

He also urged Lok Sabha members to spread awareness on malnutrition in their respective constituencies.

“The Minister should make a region-specific diet chart for pregnant women and circulate this to MPs and a collective effort should be made in this regard,” he said.

Answering a question, Ms. Irani said data from the NITI Ayog showed that only 9% of families were getting the right nourishment and the quality of food was more important than quantity.