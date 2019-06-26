‘Give 9.19 tmcft Cauvery water to T.N.’

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) told Karnataka on Tuesday to release 9.19 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water for the month of June from the Biligundlu point on the inter-State border to the Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.

This is a reiteration of the CWMA’s direction to Karnataka on May 28. That time, however, the IMD had forecast a “normal” monsoon. But as it turned out, there was paucity of rain in June — 37% less than what is normal.

Karnataka’s obligation

Karnataka has to release 9.1 tmcft in June and 31.24 tmcft in July. However, only about 1.7 tmcft has been released so far, said a person privy to the proceedings of the meeting on Tuesday.

Karnataka’s obligation — according to the Supreme Court order — is “subject to normal inflow,” the person underlined.

“Karnataka has been directed to release what it is supposed to, but the fact is that water available is well below what’s normal. The chief engineers and participants in the meeting from both States understand this well,” the person added.

A fresh meeting would be held in the coming fortnight and new directions given accounting for the progress of the monsoon.

Live storage

As per the Central Water Commission’s last update on June 13, the total live storage available in reservoirs in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana is 5.48 BCM (billion cubic metre) which is 11% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The storage during the corresponding period last year was 15% and average storage of the last 10 years during the corresponding period was 15% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

Thus, storage during the current year was less than the corresponding period last year and also less than the average storage of the last 10 years during the corresponding period. In Karnataka’s reservoirs, the storage is 8% less than what is normal for this time of the year, while in Tamil Nadu the storage is 41% less than normal. The Cauvery basin, on the whole, has 40% less water this year than its 10-year average. The quantum of water to be released is in line with the Supreme Court’s order on February 16 last year.

While conferring authority on the CWMA to decide on releasing Cauvery water, the Supreme Court said Karnataka’s share was 284 tmcft, Tamil Nadu’s 404 tmcft, Kerala’s 30 tmcft and Puducherry’s 7 tmcft. Besides this, the court reserved 10 tmcft for environmental purposes and 4 tmcft for natural flow into the sea.