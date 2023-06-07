Gitanjali Aiyar, popular Doordarshan news anchor, passes away

June 07, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated June 08, 2023 12:04 am IST

Gitanjali Aiyar, one of India’s first English news anchors on Doordarshan and All India Radio, passed away on June 7.

“A trailblazer & pioneer, she brought credibility, professionalism, and a distinct voice to every news report, leaving an indelible mark in the journalism and broadcasting industries,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

According to reports, Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971 and received the best anchor award four times. She graduated from Kolkata’s Loreto College and held a diploma from the National School of Drama. She also won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.