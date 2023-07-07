Gita Press a living faith, no less than a temple, says PM Modi

July 07, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7 while attending the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Gita Press in Gorakhpur described the publishing house as “not less than any temple” adding the publisher is “guiding humanity” through its work.

“Gita Press is not only a printing press or an institution but a living faith. The publisher is ‘guiding humanity’. It is no less than any temple for crores of people. There is Gita in its name as well as in its work. Where there is Gita, there is Krishna in person. Where there is Krishna, there is compassion as well as action. The spiritual light which was ignited in the form of Geeta Press in 1923, today that light is guiding humanity,” said Mr. Modi.

Gandhi Peace Prize

The Prime Minister added the government has accorded the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press on completing 100 years and highlighted the emotional attachment of Mahtama Gandhi with the Gita Press. “Mahatma Gandhi had an emotive relationship with the Gita press. There was a time, Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi) used to write for the Gita Press through Kalyan magazine. It was Gandhiji who said that advertisements should not be printed in the Patrika (Kalyan). The organization (Gita Press) is following that advise. To this day Kalyan does not run advertisements,” said Mr. Modi.

When the Government decided to award the Gandhi Peace Prize to the publishing house the Congress attacked the Centre for the decision describing it as a travesty and compared it to rewarding Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nepali book unveiled

Mr. Modi on the occasion also unveiled a special edition of the chitramaya Shiva Purana and Nepali version of the Shiva Mahapurana, edited by a scholar in Nepali. The chitramaya Shiva Purana contains over 200 photographs of Lord Shiva, Parvati, and Ganesh from the publisher’s own collection. The PM hailed the contribution of Gita press in developing a national consciousness and uniting the country. “The contribution of Gita Press in nation-building and spreading awareness to keep the Ganga river clean is commendable,” he said.

Mr. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to U.P. also flagged off Vande Bharat Express trains and laid the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment work. While flagging off the Vande Bharat trains, he described them as a boon to the middle class adding that people’s representatives from all over the country are requesting Vande Bharat trains. “Vande Bharat trains have given a new flight to the middle class of the country with facilities and amenities. People’s representatives from all over the country are writing letters requesting that Vande Bharat be run from their region as well,” said the PM.

Country has grown globally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who accompanied the PM said the country’s standing has grown on the global stage under Mr. Modi and described him as the ‘architect’ of New India. “This is the new India, which is moving forward on the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and joining his resolve to make the country the biggest power in the world,” said the U.P. CM adding the PM is a great son of ‘Mother India’.

Mr. Adityanath talked about the role of the PM is giving Yoga global recognition. “Yoga is ancient. The Prime Minister gave it global recognition and the United Nations (UN) designated June 21 as World Yoga Day on his suggestion. Today, 180 countries around the world are practicing Yoga,” said the U.P. CM.

After Gorakhpur, Mr. Modi left for Varanasi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth thousands of crores including the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor built at a cost of more than Rs 6,760 crore. Addressing a public gathering the PM described welfare projects benefiting all communities irrespective of caste or religion as examples of ‘‘real secularism’‘ and social justice. He said previous governments never understood ground realities and made schemes from air-conditioned rooms.

