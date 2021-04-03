Girl dies after gang-rape in Meerut village

Image for representational purpose only.

Ghaziabad

03 April 2021 11:31 IST

Kin say she was poisoned by accused; police say they have recovered note

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped and poisoned in a Meerut village on Thursday on her way to a tuition class.

The Meerut police have arrested two of the four accused after an FIR was lodged by the girl’s paternal uncle under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, 2012.

While the police said a note was recovered from the girl’s house, family members denied it.

According to the FIR, the 14-year-old was a student of Standard X and used to attend tuition classes at the other end of the village.

“She went for tuition at around 3.30 p.m. and when she returned at around 5.30 p.m, she told her mother and me that Lakhan and his three friends gang-raped her and forced her to drink a poisonous substance. We took her to a private hospital, where she died during treatment,” the uncle said in the FIR.

Speaking to The Hindu, the uncle said the girl’s father worked as a labourer in Nasik and was not at home at the time of the incident.

“My niece was good at studies and was preparing for her annual exams. She used to walk to the house of the tuition teacher, a kilometre away from our residence. It seems like a planned attack, as she was abducted before she reached the house. The accused live near the teacher’s house and used to study there,” he said.

The uncle refuted the police’s claim that a note was recovered from the girl’s book.

“No such note was recovered. Had that been the case, we should have been told on Thursday itself,” he said, adding her niece only carried the number of her mother, written on a piece of paper, in the book.

Keshav Kumar, Superintendent of Police (rural), however, said the note was recovered on Thursday from the victim’s book. “As the family was grieving, they were not told about the recovery of the note on Thursday night. It is a normal procedure during an investigation. On Friday, we showed the note to the family. Prima facie, the handwriting on the note matches that of the deceased. We have sent the note for forensic investigation and relevant sections of the IPC would be added accordingly.”

Lakhan and his associate Vikas have been arrested.

Mr. Kumar said the other accused would be nabbed soon. He added the post-mortem report was awaited.

