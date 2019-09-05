Giriraj Singh’s lynching solution: breed only female cows

Promoting artificial insemination in cattle using sex-sorted semen “will help reduce lynching”, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh said on Wednesday.

The main benefit of using sex-sorted semen is that the farmer can ensure that only female calves or heifers are born. Mr. Singh pointed out that artificially inseminating cows using semen from genetically superior bulls will also improve the fertility and milk production capacity of the calves they produce, thus incentivising farmers to keep them longer rather than abandoning them.



“This will help reduce lynching,” he told journalists, adding that if cattle are not left to stray, then the possibility of such problems would be lowered.

The mechanisation of agriculture has already led to the increasing obsolescence of bulls. Bans on cow and cattle slaughter, as well as instances of cow-related vigilantism and lynching, have led to a collapse in the value of non-productive cows as well, forcing farmers to abandon them. Stray cattle have become a menace in many states, destroying crops and causing accidents.



Expressing concern over the problem of stray cattle, Mr. Singh also said the government is exploring models to deal with the issue, and hopes to propose some solutions within the next six months.



On September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a major six-month drive to promote artificial insemination in cattle in 600 districts which have less than 50% coverage of the technology. Currently, the national coverage is only 30%, although some states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu use artificial insemination rates for more than 70% of their cattle.



A senior Ministry official, who did not wish to be named, explained that a nominal investment of ₹350 per pregnancy results in extremely high returns. Artificial insemination can triple milk production rates, especially for the vast majority of non-descript indigenous cows, as well as improve the overall quality of the cattle.



However, using sex-sorted semen — which increases the possibility of a female calf to about 90% — also drastically increases the cost of insemination, as the technology is still new in India. The government-subsidised price of a single semen dose is only ₹20; sex-sorted semen, on the other hand, can cost as much as ₹500 to 600 per dose, said the senior official. Out of the 11.9 crore semen doses produced in the country every year, only ten lakh is sex-sorted.



Currently, only four centres — including two owned by the government — produce sex-sorted semen. Mr. Singh said the government would soon open 11 such centres across the country to promote widespread adoption of the technology and reduce costs. “To begin with, we are targeting 30 lakh doses per year,” he said.