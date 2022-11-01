Giridhar Aramane takes charge as Defence Secretary

He was earlier Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat and had also looked after Exploration Division in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and was Executive Director in-charge of inspections in Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
November 01, 2022 21:24 IST

New Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane assumes charge, in New Delhi on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, assumed charge as the Defence Secretary on Tuesday.

“In his 32 years of experience in IAS, Mr. Aramane has held various important portfolios in the Central Government as well as Andhra Pradesh government,” a Defence Ministry statement said. Prior to his current assignment, he was Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

He was earlier Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat and had also looked after Exploration Division in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and was Executive Director in-charge of inspections in Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority.

In Andhra Pradesh Government, Mr. Aramane had served as Principal Secretary in Urban Development Department, Managing Director of AP State Finance Corporation and Secretary (Finance Department). He also held the post of the Collector and DM of Chittoor and Khammam districts, the statement added.

Mr. Aramane did B Tech in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and M. Tech from IIT, Madras. He also has MA (Economics) from Kakatiya University, Warangal.

