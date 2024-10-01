GI tags for Bodo rice beers and other culinary delights

The Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai has granted the GI tag to eight products from the Assam region, including traditional food items and several unique varieties of rice beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application for Geographical Indication tags for three variants of rice beer was filed by the Bodo Traditional Brewers Association. The first variant, ‘Bodo Jou Gwran’, has the highest percentage of alcohol (about 16.11%) when compared with other varieties of rice beer made by the Bodo community. The second variant, ‘Maibra Jou Bidwi’, known locally as ‘Maibra Jwu Bidwi’ or ‘Maibra Zwu Bidwi’, is revered and served as a welcome drink by most Bodo tribes. It’s prepared by fermenting half-cooked rice (mairong) with less water, and adding a little ‘amao’ (a potential source of yeast) to it. The third variant, called ‘Bodo Jou Gishi’, is also a traditionally fermented rice-based alcoholic beverage. The GI filing states Bodoland has had a tradition of consuming rice beer since times immemorial. The Bodo people believe the drink originated from Lord Shiva, and it’s taken as a medicine.

The Association of Traditional Food Products applied for four GI tags and obtained them successfully. A GI tag has been secured by ‘Bodo Napham’, an important and favourite dish of fermented fish prepared anaerobically in a tightly sealed container in a process that requires about two-three months. The Bodo people preserve fish using different techniques, including smoking, drying, salting, fermentation, and marination. Due to heavy rainfall and the limited availability of fish throughout the year, fermentation is favoured as a method of preserving food.

ADVERTISEMENT

A GI tag has also been secured by ‘Bodo Ondla’, a rice powder curry flavoured with garlic, ginger, salt, and alkali. The ‘Bodo Gwkha’ has also received the GI tag. Locally also known as ‘Gwka Gwkhi’, it’s prepared during the Bwisagu festival. The fourth specialty given the GI tag is ‘Bodo Narzi’, a semi-fermented food prepared with jute leaves (Corchorus capsularis), a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins and essential minerals, including calcium and magnesium.

The ‘Bodo Aronai’, a small, beautiful cloth (1.5-2.5 meters long and 0.5 meter wide), also has the GI tag now following the application by the Association of Traditional Bodo Weavers.

Unique Bodo traditions are reflected in their dance, music, festivals, and clothing, the last of which is deeply inspired by nature, and feature designs from the community’s surroundings to include trees, flowers, mountains, birds, and other elements of the natural world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.