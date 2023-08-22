Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remarks on Indian Muslims resemble language of RSS and BJP, says Mehbooba Mufti

August 22, 2023 03:53 am | Updated August 21, 2023 11:24 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday castigated Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad for a speech where he said “All Muslims are essentially Hindu in India”.

“Mr. Azad’s remarks were dangerous and divisive. They resemble the language of the RSS, the BJP, and the Jana Sangh,” Ms. Mufti said.

Mr. Azad had said that all Muslims in India were essentially Hindus, “who had converted to Islam only some time back”.

On the appointment of JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick to the Pakistan interim Cabinet, Ms. Mufti said, “I am not an advocate of Ms. Mullick but she is not any terrorist or even a terror accused unlike her husband. But in the BJP we have terror accused people like Sadhvi Pragya Thakur who openly calls for genocide of Muslims and the BJP is rewarding such people,” she said.

She said Ms. Mullick’s appointment is something the BJP-RSS regime needs to learn from. “Pakistan is rewarding those they think are furthering their ideas on Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately what our government does is to punish people who stood by and propagated the idea of India in Jammu & Kashmir. Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah sahib being a case in point, whom the BJP wants to erase from history. Nothing less can be said about Mufti sahib who held the idea of India so dear to him,” she added.

