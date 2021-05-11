Ghulam Nabi Azad to head Congress task force on COVID relief

Other members include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas among others

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will head a 13-member Congress party task force to coordinate COVID-19 relief, said a press statement from the party on Tuesday.

Other members include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas among others.

A prominent member of Congress' group of 23 dissenters (G-23), the move will be seen as an attempt to reach out to the dissenting leader by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.