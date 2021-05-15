Ghulam Nabi Azad suggests ways to increase vaccine manufacturing

NEW DELHI

15 May 2021 21:32 IST

He stresses on strengthening health infrastructure

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting ways to increase COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.

Mr Azad, who had been the former Health Minister, also stressed on strengthening the health infrastructure in view of the pandemic and the pace of vaccinations. The veteran Congressman, who has been made the chairman of his party’s COVID task force, also sent a copy of the letter to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

