Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress party, primary membership

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India

PTI New Delhi
August 26, 2022 12:42 IST

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

In a five page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he does so with a “heavy heart”.

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Mr. Azad, part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

Before starting a ‘ Bharat jodo yatra’, the leadership should have undertaken a ‘Congress jodo yatra’, the veteran leader said in his letter. 

“At no place have elections been held at any level of organisation”, wrote Mr. Azad to Sonia Gandhi while announcing the resignation from Congress.

“Handpicked lieutenants of AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by coterie that runs AICC. 23 leaders who wrote to point out weaknesses were abused, insulted, humiliated, vilified”, he added.

“The situation in Congress party has reached point of no return, now ‘proxies’ being propped to take over leadership of party. Leadership squarely responsible for perpetrating giant fraud on party”, he added.

