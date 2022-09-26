Ghulam Nabi Azad floats new party; names it as 'Democratic Azad Party'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad unveils the flag of his new ‘Democratic Azad Party’ during a press conference, in Jammu on September 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, on September 26, 2022, formally floated his new party in Jammu.

Mr. Azad named the party as 'Democratic Azad Party.' He had resigned from the Congress party on August 26.

Mr. Azad said that the outfit will be secular, democratic and independent from any influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Azad also unveiled the flag of the Democratic Azad Party. The flag has three colours — mustard, white and blue.

On September 25, 2022, Mr. Azad held meetings with his workers and leaders.