National

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

A medical worker helps a suspected coronavirus patient, both wearing protective suits, shift to an isolation ward of Safdarjung hospital after going through scanning at the airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 05 March 2020 17:59 IST
Updated: 05 March 2020 18:18 IST

The patient from Ghaziabad is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, say official sources

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on March 5.

Also read | 6 members of Delhi patient’s family test positive for coronavirus

The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, they said.

Advertising
Advertising

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on March 5 asked States to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.

As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 30, including 16 Italian tourists. The figure includes the first three cases reported from Kerala last month who have already been discharged following recovery.

Comments
More In National
viral diseases
Delhi
Read more...