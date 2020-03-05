Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

New Delhi

05 March 2020 17:59 IST

The patient from Ghaziabad is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, say official sources

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on March 5.

The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, they said.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on March 5 asked States to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.

As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 30, including 16 Italian tourists. The figure includes the first three cases reported from Kerala last month who have already been discharged following recovery.