‘Germany watching rights situation in Valley’

Germany is “very closely” watching the current human rights situation in Kashmir, where a communication lockdown was imposed after India ended the special status of the territory on August 5.

Interacting with a group of journalists here, German ambassador Walter J. Lindner said, that the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel hoped for a peaceful solution. “Article 370 is an internal issue of India. But we are closely watching the human rights situation in Kashmir,” said Mr. Lindner, indicating that the German diplomatic team was engaged with India on the unfolding situation in the region. The interaction with the envoy was organised by the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents (IAFAC).

He criticised talks of India-Pakistan armed confrontation over Kashmir emanating from certain quarters, saying “the world has seen enough war. Such language is not helpful.”

This was the first set of comments on Kashmir from the German ambassador who took charge earlier this year. Mr. Lindner pointed to the history of Germany during the World War II, saying that war, Holocaust and Germany’s Nazi phase should be dealt with in a sensitive manner as these left a lasting impact.

He, however, expressed Germany’s support for counter-terror operations and said that both Germany and India were in contact and had the ability to deal promptly with emerging challenges. The ambassador’s comments are significant, as recent reports suggest that Germany-based Gurmeet Singh Bagga with links to Khalistan Zindabad Force was involved in conducting recent cross border drone-borne ammunition drops in Punjab.

The ambassador forcefully asserted that Germany would act against any person found to be linked to anti-India plots. “Germany has asylum laws and no terrorist gets asylum in Germany. We have legal procedures in place. If India wants, they can present documentary evidence. We are not harbouring any person hostile to India,” he said.