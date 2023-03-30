ADVERTISEMENT

Germany reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s ouster as MP, says, he is in a position to appeal the verdict

March 30, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - New Delhi

Germany "expects that the standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles will apply in the case," the spokesperson said

ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament House to attend the meeting of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the CPP office, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Germany on Thursday said that it has taken note of the verdict of the first instance of suspension from Parliament of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr. Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict," a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during a press briefing that was aired on German state-owned international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

"It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis," the spokesperson added according to a video of the broadcast which was posted on Twitter by Richard Walkar the Chief International Editor of DW based in Berlin.

Germany "expects that the standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles will apply in the case," she said. Earlier this week U.S. Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the U.S. is watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts. "Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, and we're watching Mr. Gandhi's (Rahul Gandhi) case in Indian courts," he said addressing a press briefing in Washington.

Mr. Patel, responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP said that the U.S. engages with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression. "The U.S. engages with the government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including of course freedom of expression in our engagements with our Indian partners," Mr. Patel had said.

On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat district court and sentenced to two years imprisonment in the 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka. The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi. After being convicted by the court, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

The sentence of two-year imprisonment has been suspended for 30 days before which Rahul Gandhi has to appeal against the conviction. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was got "deliberately disqualified".

