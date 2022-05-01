Geopolitical situation changing fast, utmost priority is to ensure high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande speaks to the media, after inspecting a Guard of Honour, after he took over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff, at the South Block in New Delhi on May 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 01, 2022 13:04 IST

On force modernisation, Gen. Manoj Pande said that his efforts would be to leverage new technologies through indigenisation

Stating that the geopolitical situation was fast changing and there were several challenges ahead, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said on Sunday that his utmost priority would be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness at all times while also taking forward modernisation with focus on indigenisation.

“Utmost priority would be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face current, contemporary and future challenges across the spectrum of conflict,” Gen Pande talking to journalists after reviewing a Guard of Honour on the lawns of South Block.

Chiefs of other Services, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar were also present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Vice-Chief of Army Staff keeps ties with his village intact

The three Chiefs are coursemates, from the 61st course of the National Defence Academy.

When asked about the significance of the presence of other Chiefs, Gen. Pande said they grew up together in their formative years.

“I have known the other two Service chiefs well. It’s a good beginning of synergy, cooperation and jointmanship among the three Services,” he said assuring that they would work together and take things forward in the cause of national security and defence.

Gen. Pande assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on Friday.

On force modernisation, he said that his efforts would be to leverage new technologies through indigenisation. “Effort will be to leverage new technologies and further Atmanirbharta.”

Gen. Pande assumed charge at a time when the standoff with China is continuing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh while the war in Ukraine and tensions between Russia and West has added new challenges in terms of continued support and maintenance for Indian armed forces among other things.

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande says his utmost, foremost priority will be to ensure very high standard of operational preparedness to face current and future challenges.