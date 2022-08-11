General Pande felicitates Army’s Commonwealth Games team

Army Chief General Manoj Pande with members of Commonwealth Games Indian contingent at Manekshaw centre in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

August 11, 2022 04:17 IST

Eight sportspersons from the Indian Army earned medals in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games

Of the 18 participants from the Indian Army who were part of the Indian squad in the recently concluded Commonwealth games, eight sportspersons have earned medals for the country. The team was on Wednesday, felicitated by Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande.

“In the recently concluded XXII Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian Army sportspersons performed exceedingly well by clinching four Gold, one Silver and three Bronze medals,” the Army said in a statement. These medals are a result of a carefully planned and sustained “Mission Olympic Programme” by the Indian Army, which was conceived and implemented since year 2001, it stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Army Chief felicitated the participants by awarding Commendation Cards and cash incentives. Medal winners will also get out-of-turn promotions as per policy in vogue, the Army said.

The individual medal winners are Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga (gold) and Havildar Achinta Sheuli (gold) in weightlifting, Subedar Deepak Punia (gold) and Recruit Havildar Deepak Nehra (bronze) in wrestling, Subedar Amit Panghal, VSM (gold) and Subedar Mohammad Hussamuddin (bronze) in boxing, and Naib Subedar Avinash Sable (silver) and Subedar Sandeep Kumar (bronze) in athletics.