General elections 2024 | Is PM Modi looking to contest from South?

July 09, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

There is a possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from the South in the next General Elections in an effort to reach out to the people of this part and to explore a ‘safe’ seat in any of the States down below has begun, according to BJP party sources on July 9.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president J.P.Nadda is reported to have directed the party presidents of the southern States to ensure that a sizeable number of MPs are elected from here in the next elections, at the regional consultative meeting held here.

The party’s organisational strength and the current political scenario in these States were discussed at the closed door meeting attended by the respective party presidents and in-charges of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, etc.

From the central leadership party general secretaries B.L. Santosh, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal V. Sateesh (special invitee) were present while Telangana was represented by Union Minister and newly appointed State party chief G. Kishan Reddy, former Minister D.K. Aruna and Rajya MP K. Laxman along with former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as the state in charge.

Respective State party presidents gave presentations, after which Mr. Nadda is reported to have told them that the central leadership will chalk out a strategy leading towards the general elections of 2024 and State elections too as Telangana is scheduled for polls this year.

He is said have instructed Mr. Kishan Reddy and campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender to ensure that there is no further erosion in the ranks of leaders leaving for other parties in the coming days till the elections.

Party sources informed that the national president told them that since the central leadership has made necessary changes recently, there should not be any more excuses in allowing leaders to jump ship and instead the focus should be in luring ‘disgruntled’ leaders from other parties.

Mr. Kishan Reddy was felicitated by Mr.Nadda on taking charge as the TS party president and recalled coordinating with him during the 2014 elections. Later, accompanied by Mr.Reddy, the national president visited the Secunderabad Mahankali Ujjaini Temple and worshipped the deity on the occasion of the traditional ‘Bonalu’ festival. A TS core committee was also held the airport hotel in the night. Rajya Sabha member, K. Lakshman was also present with the BJP chief at the temple.

