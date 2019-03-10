General Election 2019: Full schedule with phases, dates and State-wise list of seats

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and the votes will be counted on May 23, the Election Commission announced on March 10. Elections to Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, and the bypolls to 21 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will follow the Lok Sabha election schedule in their respective States.

2019 Lok Sabha poll dates announcement: As it happened

Here’s the phase-wise schedule, the number of seats in each phase and their State-wise break-up:

Phase 1, April 11

91 seats, 20 States

A.P. (all 25), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1) J&K (2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), U.P. (8), Uttarkhand (5), W.B. (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Lakshadweep (1)

Phase 2, April 18

97 seats, 13 States

Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), J&K (2), Karnataka (14) Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), T.N. (all 39), Tripura (1), U.P. (8), West Bengal (3), Puducherry (1)

Phase 3, April 23

115 seats, 14 States

Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Gujarat (all 26), Goa (all 2), J&K (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (all 20), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), U.P. (10), West Bengal (5), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1), Daman and Diu (1)

Phase 4, April 29

71 seats, 9 States

Bihar (5), J&K (1), Jharkhand (3), M.P. (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (13), U.P. (13), West Bengal (8)

Phase 5, May 6

51 seats, 7 States

Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4), J&K (2), M.P. (7), Rajasthan (12), U.P. (14), West Bengal (7)

Phase 6, May 12

59 seats, 7 States

Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), M.P. (8), U.P. (14), West Bengal (8), NCR (all 7)

Phase 7, May 19

59 seats, 8 States

Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), M.P. (8), Punjab (all 13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), U.P. (13), Himachal Pradesh (all 4)

Date of counting: May 23