General Election 2019: Full schedule with phases, dates and State-wise list of seats

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and the votes will be counted on May 23, the Election Commission announced on March 10. Elections to Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, and the bypolls to 21 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will follow the Lok Sabha election schedule in their respective States.
2019 Lok Sabha poll dates announcement: As it happened
Here’s the phase-wise schedule, the number of seats in each phase and their State-wise break-up:
Phase 1, April 11
91 seats, 20 States
A.P. (all 25), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1) J&K (2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), U.P. (8), Uttarkhand (5), W.B. (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Lakshadweep (1)
Phase 2, April 18
97 seats, 13 States
Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), J&K (2), Karnataka (14) Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), T.N. (all 39), Tripura (1), U.P. (8), West Bengal (3), Puducherry (1)
Phase 3, April 23
115 seats, 14 States
Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Gujarat (all 26), Goa (all 2), J&K (1), Karnataka (14), Kerala (all 20), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), U.P. (10), West Bengal (5), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1), Daman and Diu (1)
Phase 4, April 29
71 seats, 9 States
Bihar (5), J&K (1), Jharkhand (3), M.P. (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (13), U.P. (13), West Bengal (8)
Phase 5, May 6
51 seats, 7 States
Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4), J&K (2), M.P. (7), Rajasthan (12), U.P. (14), West Bengal (7)
Phase 6, May 12
59 seats, 7 States
Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), M.P. (8), U.P. (14), West Bengal (8), NCR (all 7)
Phase 7, May 19
59 seats, 8 States
Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), M.P. (8), Punjab (all 13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), U.P. (13), Himachal Pradesh (all 4)