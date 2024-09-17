Gender equity policies are key to growth in Global South: Smriti Irani

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday (September 16, 2024) addressed leaders of the World Bank in the U.S. on the importance of expanding gender equity in India and throughout the Global South.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to expand our global competitiveness, leaders of government and commerce throughout the Global South must ensure that gender equity policies are fully implemented... education, healthcare, childcare, and housing policies disproportionately impact women — especially in developing and growing economies like ours. It is critical that we get the policy right so that women and girls can help lead government and industry, while also fulfilling their personal potential,” she said.

Ms. Irani specifically mentioned India’s work on advancing education policy, expanding programmes, and investing in women-led enterprises and shifting cultural mindsets towards women as issues core to gender equity.

“Our region of the world is growing in terms of population, economic output, and global influence, so it is incumbent upon us as leaders to have the foresight, will, and commitment to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to meet her or his potential,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.