Gender equity policies are key to growth in Global South: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani specifically mentioned India’s work on advancing education policy, expanding programmes, and investing in women-led enterprises and shifting cultural mindsets towards women as issues core to gender equity

Updated - September 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union minister Smriti Irani at a World Bank event, in Washington, Tuesday (September 17, 2024)

Former Union minister Smriti Irani at a World Bank event, in Washington, Tuesday (September 17, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday (September 16, 2024) addressed leaders of the World Bank in the U.S. on the importance of expanding gender equity in India and throughout the Global South.

“In order to expand our global competitiveness, leaders of government and commerce throughout the Global South must ensure that gender equity policies are fully implemented... education, healthcare, childcare, and housing policies disproportionately impact women — especially in developing and growing economies like ours. It is critical that we get the policy right so that women and girls can help lead government and industry, while also fulfilling their personal potential,” she said.

India's financial prospects aren't fully explored globally: Former Minister Smriti Irani

Ms. Irani specifically mentioned India’s work on advancing education policy, expanding programmes, and investing in women-led enterprises and shifting cultural mindsets towards women as issues core to gender equity.

“Our region of the world is growing in terms of population, economic output, and global influence, so it is incumbent upon us as leaders to have the foresight, will, and commitment to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to meet her or his potential,” she said.

Published - September 17, 2024 10:03 pm IST

