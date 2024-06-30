GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gen. Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army Chief

Before taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, Gen. Dwivedi was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024

Updated - June 30, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 01:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. File.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gen. Upendra Dwivedi on June 30 took charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen. Manoj Pande retired from service.

Gen. Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army.

Before taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, Gen. Dwivedi was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024.

Gen. Dwivedi took charge of the 1.3 million-strong Army at a time India is facing various security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force on the government's ambitious plan to roll out theatre commands.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Gen. Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He commanded the unit later.

In his long and distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.

The command appointments of Gen. Dwivedi include command of regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

As Northern Army commander, Gen. Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

During this period, the officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China in resolving the vexed border issue, they said.

He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

