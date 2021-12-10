Gen. Rawat funeral live updates | Home Minister Shah pays last respects to CDS Gen. Rawat, his wife

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, an Army Brigadier, and ten others perished when an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed into a heavily wooded area of the Coonoor ghat in the Nilgiris in western Tamil Nadu on the afternoon of December 8. The cause of the chopper crash, in which there is only one survivor, is being investigated.

Editorial | A tragic loss: On the death of Gen Bipin Rawat

The mortal remains of Gen. Rawat and his wife are at their official residence in New Delhi before cremation.

Here are the latest updates:

11:12 am

Home Minister Shah pays last respects to CDS Gen. Rawat, his wife

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were among the 13 killed in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and British Ambassador to India Alexander Ellis was among the other leaders who paid their last respects to Gen Rawat and his wife. - PTI Scene at Brar Square crematorium on Friday morning. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

11:05 am

Defence Minister, NSA, Haryana CM pay last respects to Brigadier Lidder

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Brigadier L S Lidder, who died along with 12 others in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Brigadier Lidder's mortal remains were kept at Brar square in Delhi cantonment before his cremation.

Many senior defence personnel also paid their last respects to Lidder at Brar square. - PTI