Gen. Pande visits forward areas along LoC

July 16, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 03:08 am IST - New Delhi

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to review the operational preparedness, officials said on Saturday.

The Army also tweeted pictures from his visit and interaction with some of the troops deployed in the forward areas.

“General Manoj Pande COAS visited forward areas along the Line of Control to review the operational preparedness. COAS was briefed by commanders on ground about the anti-infiltration grid,” the Army tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“General Manoj Pande COAS also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and lauded them,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT