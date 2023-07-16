HamberMenu
Gen. Pande visits forward areas along LoC

He interacted with some of the troops deployed in the areas

July 16, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to review the operational preparedness, officials said on Saturday.

The Army also tweeted pictures from his visit and interaction with some of the troops deployed in the forward areas.

“General Manoj Pande COAS visited forward areas along the Line of Control to review the operational preparedness. COAS was briefed by commanders on ground about the anti-infiltration grid,” the Army tweeted.

“General Manoj Pande COAS also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and lauded them,” it said.

